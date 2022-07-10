Renowned city comedian Kawuki Bashir alias MC Kapale was attacked and badly beaten by unknown goons.

The incidence happened as the comic MC Kapale returned to his home on Saturday morning at around 1 am.

It is reported that when MC Kapale reached at his home, he exited his car and tried to open the gate to enter.

He then got back in his car and drove through the gate but upon returning to shut the gate, the goons swung in and physically harmed him.

Seemingly, the goon only had intensions of hurting Kapale.

It is reported that they did not steal any of his belongings and money but left him with severe wounds on his head and around the neck.

MC Kapale is receiving medication as he recovers from the attack. We put him in our prayers for a quick recovery.