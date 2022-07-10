Buzzing Ugandan female duo Kataleya and Kandle feature Rwandan wonder boy Afrique on this brand new song titled “Nyash”.

Kataleya and Kandle continue to prove their critics wrong with yet another moving song on which they feature Rwandan talent Afrique.

Published just two days ago (8th July 2022), the visuals of Kataleya and Kandle’s latest song “Nyash” is already among the most trending songs in Uganda on YouTube.

“Nyash” is a common African slang word for “Booty”. In the song, the artists sing about “touching the booty.”

Produced by the talented Ugandan producer Nessim, Nyash is a good vibes song that will definitely become a regular at your favorite hangout.

Afrique compliments Kataleya and Kandle’s voices that have slowly become a household sound in the +256.

Afrique, real name Josue Kayigire, is regarded by many as the biggest rising star in the +250 behind the monster track “Agatunda”.

Luganda, English, and Kinyarwanda are fused well to create a beautiful song that has the potential to turn into a regional banger.

The message embedded in the lyrics is quite clearly laid out in the visuals directed by Fayzo Pro and Taher.

Take a gaze below: