Former Big Talent singer Tracy Kirabo, better known as Pia Pounds, is positive that sometime in the future she will hold a concert at Namboole stadium.

Pia Pounds who is widely known for her hit single “Tupaate” shared her vision while responding to a question concerning when she plans to have show of her own.

Before she hinted on how she has big plans of taking a concert to Namboole, Pia Pounds noted that she will have to double her efforts to hit the goal.

Also Read: Slay Farmer: Pia Pounds releases new love song | AUDIO

I’m looking forward to staging a mega concert at Namboole stadium. Pia Pounds

She made her plans known while appearing in an interview at Galaxy FM.

Pia also opened up about a Nigerian firm that contacted her requesting to distribute her music to wider markets having fallen in love with her content.

The company reportedly showed much interest in signing her with plans of elevating her music career to a global level.