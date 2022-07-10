Following weeks of rumors that Prima Kardashi and Mr Henrie are on the verge of breaking up, the city beautician has deleted the radio presenter’s photos off her Instagram.

Prima Kardashi, a city beautician and business woman, left singer Geosteady in 2019 and started dating Mr Henrie.

Mr Henrie, real name Henry Arinaitwe is a presenter on Galaxy FM and has been living with Prima and her children since 2020.

Their relationship has appeared strong for a couple of years until a few weeks ago when rumors started circulating revealing that they were not in good terms.

The rumors further speculated that Prima was considering a return with her baby daddy Geosteady.

The speculations were somewhat cemented when Prima and her ex-lover Geosteady appeared together while celebrating their daughter Solange’s 3rd birthday.

Other rumors noted that Prima had found a new lover in South Africa-based socialite Medi Moore. The two have been leaving hints that they are into each other on social media.

Now, Prima seems completely ready for a new relationship. She has even deleted Henrie’s photos off her Instagram account.

All the photos of the beautiful memories they shared during outings, boat cruises, are no where to be seen.

This has forced netizens to believe that Prima is indeed planning something with Medi Moore. We shall keep watching the space!