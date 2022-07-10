Musician Allan Ampaire alias Allan Toniks tips rising artists working tirelessly to make a breakthrough to “start small.”

Allan Toniks believes that rushing things is not helpful to rising artists because anything rushed usually yields small results.

He explained that musical art doesn’t work out automatically as calculated on paper and that reality hits hard and different in this industry.

Toniks also advised that they can always start out small from their local areas and then spread their wings gradually.

Also Read: Phina Mugerwa and Cindy Sanyu are the major problem in UMA – Allan Toniks

Artists trying to break through in the industry should know that musical art doesn’t work automatically. You have to start small from the villages or anywhere and explore other places with time. AllaN Toniks

Allan Toniks shared the tip to while appearing on NTV’s Koona show where he called upon fellow artists to pull up their socks since musicians worldwide are in a global competition.

I tell fellow musicians that we are in a global competition. We have to be selfish enough to keep our brand. South Africa is commonly known for “Amapiano” and that’s their brand. Allan Toniks