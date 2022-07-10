Despite being integral in the promotion local music during his life, the late Alex Ndawula’s funeral was completedly shunned by the artists.

Legendary Radio personality Alexander Ndawula was announced dead on 6th June 2022 at Nsambya Hospital.

The deceased was laid to rest at his final resting place earlier today (Sunday 10th July) at Kyamaganda Village, Lwengo District.

The funeral that was attended by several of his close friends, family members, and fans was shunned by artists.

According the Ndawula’s colleague at Capital FM Lucky Mbabazi, the artists also did not show up at the public mass that was held at Capital FM.

“No single artist came for Alex Ndawula’s funeral, not even the mass at the Capital FM, wadde the mass at Rubaga Cathedral,” Lucky Mbabazi’s tweet read.

Several netizens were shocked by the revelation as they wondered why artists would boycott the funeral of a person who dedicated his entire career to bettering the music industry.