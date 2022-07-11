The past week, we ran a story tipping you on how Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s ex-lover Angel Kwakunda was considering filing for divorce after allegedly being thumped by the former’s elder children.

She filed a case of assault through her lawyers from Elgon and Company Advocates of assault and also alleged that some of her belongings had been stolen.

When Lwasa was asked about Angel filing for divorce, he vowed that she will not get any share of his property.

The Masaka businessman stated that a person who was in marriage for only nine months cannot claim any of his property.

He went on to explain that Angel is just a crook who wants to own property that she has not toiled for.

On that note, Lwasa stated that he is now single and searching for a lady aged between 25-28 years and must have given birth before since he is tired of women who don’t give birth.

He pointed out that he also wants a woman who is a bit taller than he is and has a darker skin complexion.