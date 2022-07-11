In the build up to her maiden concert, Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi has dropped the Deluxe edition of her popular ‘African Music’ Album.

Up and onwards seems the only way Azawi can go. Since breaking onto the scene, no Ugandan artiste has registered bigger musical success.

The soft-spoken songtress was a head-turning revelation and she continues to surprise her growing fan base with new stuff.

A few days ago, Azawi released the visuals of her song Bamututte (Directed by Benon Mugumbya) and it is having good reception.

African Music Deluxe

On Friday, the award-winning Azawi dropped the Deluxe version of her ‘African Music’ Album.

Azawi brought her plans of releasing the album after her concert which is slated for 22nd July closer and decided to drop it over the weekend.

The African Music deluxe edition features tracks with other top African acts including Kenya’s Bensoul, and Nigeria’s Chike and Dj Neptune.

DJ Neptune features on Feeling while Chike expresses his artistry on the Craving You Heavy remix.

The deluxe edition also has tracks like Envision and Looking Forward on which Azawi features Bensoul of the Soul Generation [Sauti Sol].

The album that has already fetched divergent opinions is available on different music streaming platforms.

The Maiden Concert

Azawi’s busy July continues as the preparations for her maiden concert themed “African Music Concert” get underway.

Slated for 22nd July 2022 at Lugogo Grounds, the concert is greatly anticipated as music fans await to see if the singer is worth the hype.

Having started a professional career three years ago, all eyes will be in her to see if she can be the artist Ugandans can bank their hope of a future global star in.