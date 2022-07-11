Famous American Actor Terrence Howard and his wife Miranda Park have been welcomed in Uganda by Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

Terrence Dashon Howard is an American actor known popularly for his role as Lucious Lyon in the series “Empire”.

Photos of Terrence Howard, Miranda Park in company of the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Indistry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze started making rounds on the internet earlier this evening.

The actor is reportedly in Uganda on tour to visit some of the top tourist attractions in Uganda especially the chimpanzees.

Also Read: “Working With Kanye West Opened Our Eyes” – Swangz Avenue

The couple is expected to track the chimpanzees at Kibale National Park.

Hon. Frank Tumwebaze confirmed the news through a tweet in which he said that the couple will explore Uganda’s uniqueness.

“Glad to welcome our friend and a friend of Uganda, Mr Terrence Howard and his dear wife to the Pearl ofAfrica,” Hon. Tumwebaze’s tweet partly read.

“He will explore Uganda’s uniqueness and spread the word,” he added.

See more Glad to welcome our friend & a friend of 🇺🇬, Mr Terrence Howard & his dear wife to the #PearlofAfrica .Terrence,is a famous American actor & a tech-prenuer. He will #ExploreUganda's uniqueness & spread the word. #TerrenceHowardUgVisit @KabibiFlorence @ugwildlife @UgTourismBoard pic.twitter.com/tHHDKH7mYg — Frank K Tumwebaze,MP : Psalms 124 : 1-8 (@FrankTumwebazek) July 11, 2022

In recent years, Uganda has been a host to several global film and music icons including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Akon, among many others.