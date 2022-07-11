Singer Allan Toniks, born Allan Ampaire, is one of the most handsome artists that most ladies yearn to spend the rest of their lives with.

Little is known about his past and current love life, however, as he usually keeps his affairs out of the public eye.

While giving his opinion about relationship, Allan Toniks let the world know that he is in love with someone he chose not to name.

Toniks reasoned that he decided not to put his love affairs in the lime light on grounds that he has seen several relationships collapse due to lack of privacy.

Also Read: Start small – Allan Toniks tips new artists

Well, I have someone I’m seeing although am not planning to put it out to the limelight. I have seen relationships broken by lack of privacy. Allan Toniks

His revelation is said to have left some of his female fans who crush on him heartbroken as they see no chance of hooking him up.

Toniks disclosed that when the right time comes for letting the world know about his plans of legalizing his relationship, he will share the details with his fans.