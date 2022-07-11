Netizens are not happy with Lucky Mbabazi for calling out artists who snubbed attending the late Alex Ndawula’s funeral over the weekend.

Former Capital FM presenter Alex Ndawula (59) was buried on Sunday after over three weeks since his demise.

Fellow radio presenter Lucky Mbabazi was shocked that no artist showed up at the funeral to pay their last respects to the fallen radio legend.

Mbabazi vented her frustration through Twitter where she wrote, “No single artist came for Alex Ndawula’s funeral, not even the mass at the Capital FM, wadde the mass at Rubaga Cathedral.”

Related Story: Ugandan artists shun Alex Ndawula funeral

Immediately, her revelation fetched mixed reactions with a few of her fellow media personalities siding with her to call out artists for shunning Ndawula’s burial.

They claimed that for a man who dedicated his life to promoting the music industry, it was a shame that none of the artists showed up to pay their last respects.

Other netizens, however, could not wrap their heads around Mbabazi’s concerns. They questioned why she would decide to pick on artists at such a delicate time.

A few noted that whoever did not attend the burial had their reasons and it is not in Lucky Mbabazi’s rights to question why.

Other netizens also claimed that the communication could have been bad and that most people thought the late had been buried three weeks ago.

Below are some of the reactions: