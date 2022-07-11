The positive news reaching us reveals that city socialite Sipapa’s ex-lover Brown Shugar joined a new music group in town.

Brown Shugar is a now a fully certified member and a senior artist in singer Jovan Luzinda’s group known as the ‘Sauti Band’.

Brown Shugar revealed what a a privilege it is to belong to a young and ambitious band that looks forward to giving chance to new artists.

She vowed to work tirelessly to see that the group reaches great levels of success and make a big legacy in Ugandan music.

She stressed that when she was invited by Jovan to join the band, she didn’t even hesitate since she has for long yearned to work with him.