Big Talent singer Eddy Kenzo says there is a group of people reporting his social media accounts after losing his hugely followed Instagram and Twitter accounts.

If you checked now, Eddy Kenzo’s Twitter account @eddykenzoficial is back up and running. That, however, wasn’t the case a few days ago.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss reveals that he temporarily lost his Twitter account with over 675k followers for two days before his team regained it.

Before that, however, the singer had already lost access to his Instagram account which you will not find if you searched on the double-tap app.

While speaking to media, the famous singer said that his IG was taken fown after being reported by a group of people.

Kenzo said that there is a group of people who have made it a habit of sabotaging his progress and have now turned their guns towards his social media accounts.

Eddy Kenzo is one of the most followed Ugandan celebrities across all social media platforms and he believes he is being targeted by haters

“There is an organised group of people who keep reporting my accounts. It might take some time, it might even take a whole month (to regain the Instagram account) but if I fail, I’ll open another one. I have many fans,” Kenzo said