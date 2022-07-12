As the exchange of words between singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha and Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool continues to escalate, it gets more spicy.

The fresh update about the pair’s fall out has King Saha accusing Bebe Cool of being the greatest enemy of the music industry, always picking fights with fellow artists.

While speaking in a recent interview, King Saha noted that over the past years, Bebe Cool has always been involved in fights with different musicians.

From the likes of Ragga Dee, Radio & Weasel, Jose Chameleone, Shanx Vivi Dee, Bobi Wine, and now to Saha himself, Bebe has collected a number of enemies.

Saha send a strong message to Bebe through his song Zakayo, asking him to stop attacking fellow musicians.

He went ahead to spice their exchange of words by disclosing how he is likely to get married before Bebe Cool marries Zuena Kirema.

King Saha stressed that when he completes constructing his house, he will walk down the aisle with the love of his life.