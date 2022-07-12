Top vocalists Lilian Mbabazi, Grace Nakimera, Herbert Twina, among others will be performing at the “Cause You Care” concert later this month.

Kampala Children Centre has over years built a strong and commendable choir called Destiny Africa.

The Wakiso-based choir has showcased at different global stages in different countries including the UK, USA, among others.

The choir is now set to hold its maiden concert on 30th July 2022. The concert dubbed “Cause You Care” will be held at Rest auditorium (former Fido Dido).

The concert has attracted attention from different local celebrities with several pledging their attendance.

Others have also been confirmed among the performers of the night along the children’s choir.

Some of the best vocalists Lillian Mbabazi, Grace Nakimera, and Herbert Twina have already been added to the performer’s list.

Destiny Africa Choir is a subset of the Kampala Children Centre located in Wakiso. The organisation is headed by Bishop Arnold Muwonge.