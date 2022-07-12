Team No Sleep singer Pinky is glad to have finally turned eighteen years old. She says she has waited for this day all her life.

Pinky’s rise to stardom has been hit with a few challenges the biggest of which is filling the shoes of a big star in Sheebah Karungi.

Pinky, real name Rahmah Nanyanzi, replaced Sheebah after the latter’s exit from TNS and she has struggled to find her footing.

Her latest collaboration with Grenade titled “Picha”, however, seems to be turning into her major breakthrough song and what a time for it to come!

Through social media, Pinky reveals that today dhe turns 18 years old. She also reveals that it has a been a long-awaited moment in her life.

“Turning 18 has been the most awaited moment in my life. Allahumudulillah for my new age, proudly a cancer. BIG 18 looks good on me,” she wrote.

Among the several messages of fans and followers wishing her a happy 18th birthday are a few critics who believe she is lying about her age.

Some believe she is way younger than 18 years old while others claim she is older than that.

Regardless, she has all reasons to celebrate and we wish her a happy birthday.