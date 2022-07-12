Renowned media personality Senga Justine Nantume has advised young ladies not to get into serious relationships with men who are 10 years older than they are.

Senga Nantume shared the piece of advice to young ladies based on the experience she encountered when she was married to her ex-lover, a Ugandan ex-international footballer identified as Kaweesi.

The Dembe FM and Sanyuka TV presenter recalled a time when her ex-lover asked her to spend the night in the living room to spare room for his side chick who went on to sleep in their marital bed.

The experience taught Senga Nantume a lesson she will never forget in her entire lofe.

She revealed that whenever she gets chance, she advises ladies not to fall into a similar trap that she landed in during the period she was in marriage.

Also Read: Ssenga Nantume stars in Spice Diana’s hilarious ‘Bilungo’ visuals

I was once married and the man I got married to was the last husband in my life. I was married to a man who was older than me and I advise young ladies never to get married to a man who is 10 years older than you. Senga Justine Nantume

She advised ladies to at least get into serious relationships with men who are utmost 5 years older, nothing more.

During the same interview, Senga Nantume also noted how she detests being hired as a Senga during marital functions.

She said that ladies should always use their real Sengas in order to avoid curses from their father’s sisters who are always sidelined from their duties.

I don’t like being hired as a Senga. I don’t want anyone to have problems because of curses from their real Sengas. I encourage people to honor their real Sengas and allow them to be at their functions. Senga Justine Nantume