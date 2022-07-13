Ugandan gospel singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone reportedly held their secretive introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony on Wednesday 13th July 2022.

On Friday, Desire Luzinda returned to Uganda amid reports that she was set to legalise her secret relationship with fellow singer Lucas Lubyogo a.k.a Levixone.

On Saturday, photos of the two singers in each other’s company made rounds on social media, adding fuel to the fire about the rumors that they are an item indeed.

This was all on the back of speculations that the two were planning a highly secretive Kwanjula ceremony slated for Wednesday 13th July.

Today, all eyes have been on the two artists as their fans looked for any clues that could confirm or dismiss the spreading rumors.

Nothing was shared, however, on their social media platforms for the most part of the day, forcing several netizens to believe that it was all a hoax.

In the evening, however, a blurry video showing Desire Luzinda and Levixone dressed in traditional attires in a Kwanjula setting made its way on social media.

The video that has now gone viral shows the two in company of fellow singer Ray G for whom Levixone was a best man at his wedding in 2021.

Immediately the video surfaced, netizens started sending their congratulatory messages to Levixone amd Desire.

Others, however, are not convinced enough and claim that the video must have been taken at a videoshoot of their upcoming collaboration.

Take a gaze at the video below: