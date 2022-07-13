DJ Roja, real name Roger Kitaka, has distanced himself from allegations that he stole someone’s wife while partying at Plot 8 Bar in Kololo.

While conducting his After 5 street vibes session on Tuesday, MC Kats crossed paths with an unidentified man who claimed DJ Roja stole his wife.

The young man revealed how the celebrated deejay took his wife while at a night out at Kololo-based Plot 8 bar.

Earlier today, the After 5 squad was sent into laughter when Sheilah Gashumba asked DJ Roja why he steals people’s women at the bar.

Also Read: Man accuses DJ Roja of ‘stealing’ his wife live on TV

“Why are you stealing people’s women in a bar? I saw it on Snapchat, it was trending,” Sheilah Gashumba jokingly said before Douglas Lwanga and MC Kats burst into laughter.

The visibly embarrassed Roja who appeared to be panicky quickly grabbed the mic to say something in relation to the allegations.

Roja questioned why Kats gave the man an opportunity to utter such on national TV before rubbishing his claims.

“No, it’s not true. The problem is Baba, Baba you give people time, people that don’t deserve it,” Roja said while pointing at MC Kats.

“Those boys are just always looking for a chance of being seen on TV. The thing is I’ve not been to Plot 8 ever since they opened the bars,” he added.

Roja maintained that he last worked at Plot 8 bar longtime ago and that those allegations are baseless and shouldn’t be taken seriously.