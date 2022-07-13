Blackman Entertainment boss Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady is one of the happiest people in Uganda’s showbiz industry following the return of his baby mama Prima Kardashi to his life.

Geosteady confirmed that he is living a renewed life as he was performing with a lot of vigor, energy, and excitement during a recent show.

As the crowd cheered him on, fellow singer Aziz Azion asked him why he was too charged up compared to his past performances.

The singer openly stressed how his joy comes from the return of his baby mama.

Also Read: Prima Kardashi deletes Mr. Henrie’s photos off her IG

He noted that he is a proud husband to Prima Kardashi after she dumped Galaxy FM’s Mr. Henrie with whom she had spent several months dating.

Geosteady’s relationship with the mother of his two children had hit a dead end on allegations of infidelity.

They spilt on a bad note with the “Owooma” singer allegedly attacking Prima Kardashi at her rental and vandalizing some of her property.

Thereafter, Prima Kardashi and Mr. Henrie hooked up making a couple that became the talk of town with Geosteady throwing subtle jabs at Mr. Henrie.