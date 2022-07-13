Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has come clear on his relationship with his music mentor and former boss Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

In a recent incident at a city hangout, Eddy Kenzo was seen sneaking out of the club when Bobi Wine entered – a sign that indicated that the two are at loggerheads since the former accused the latter of blue-ticking him on WhatsApp.

While responding to the allegations, Eddy Kenzo stressed that he has no ill-feelings towards Bobi Wine.

He emphasized that he even often prays for Bobi to have success in whatever he lays his hands on.

I want to make this clear, I have no bad blood with Bobi Wine at all. I just do what I have to do and he also does his own duties. In fact, I always pray for him. Eddy Kenzo

When asked if he could unite Bebe Cool and King Saha like he did with Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool during his last concert, Kenzo questioned why it should always be him to unite musicians.

Eddy Kenzo however promised that he will talk to both artists on that mattet since the Ugandan music industry is young and needs the unity.