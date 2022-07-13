An unidentified man while appearing on NBS TV After 5 publicly accused DJ Roja of stealing his wife while partying at Plot 8 Bar in Kololo.

Roger Kitaka a.k.a DJ Roja seems to have added his name to the ever-growing list of Kampala deejays that have been accused of stealing people’s lovers.

While conducting his After 5 street vibes session on Tuesday, MC Kats crossed paths with an unidentified man who claimed DJ Roja stole his wife.

The young man revealed how the celebrated deejay took his wife while at a night out at Kololo-based Plot 8 bar.

The man who described his lover as “brown and portable” claimed that Roja hurt him so much and that he is hunting for him.

“You see that man Roja loves women a lot. You took my wife while we were partying at Plot 8 and I’m looking for you. Her name is Shilla, she is brown and probable,” the man said.

MC Kats who found the whole revelation rather funny and could not stop laughing also maintained that such women are exactly Roja’s type.

Kats also acknowledged that they work at Plot 8 on Fridays, leaving the possibility of the man’s allegations being truthful.