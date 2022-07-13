Kawaala-based Revival Church and ABS TV are on the verge of being sold off following accumulated debts amounting to Shs1.3 billion that the late Pastor Augustine Yiga left behind.

Since the start of this week, Pastor Yiga’s eldest son, Andrew Jjengo has been been in hot waters trying to respond to claims that he sold off the church premises to Kojja Richard Kimbowa.

The reports came into the limelight after Kojja Kimbowa and Mr. Henry came out to claim that they demand money from Pastor Jjengo for the unpaid services that they rendered to his late father.

Kojja Kimbowa provided documents showing an agreement he had with the late stating that the church should be used as collateral if he fails to pay his debts.

Kojja Kimbowa explained that he demands Pastor Andrew Jjengo Shs 621m which he injected in the TV station.

He also wants his three cars; a Subaru, Mercedez Benz, and a Toureg.

In the same manner, Nabbi Omukazi also bounced back claiming that she is a co-founder and co-director of ABS TV.

She also demands Shs 700m for the services she rendered to the company.