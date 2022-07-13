Towards the end of April, Team No Sleep affiliate Roden Y Kabako, born Yusuf Ssenabulya, announced the venue and dates on which his “Best of Kabako” concert would be held.

He announced that his concert was to happen on 21st and 22nd of August at Joggies bar in Bulenga, Wakiso and in Mityana.

As we draw closer to the end of July, Kabako’s preparations have been boosted with an early clearance from security (Police).

He shared the update via his Instagram account affirming that Police has cleared and granted him permission to stage his concert.

Having been cleared, he promised his fans fireworks who he expects to turn up in huge numbers on the two days that he has scheduled to entertain them.

Police confirmed permission granted kati mikimanyi #YAGALAKIMU #20thaugjoggies21stmityana #DANCEWITHKABAKO Kabako