Singer-turned-actress Hajjat Stecia Mayanja is delighted as her last born son Janah Firidaus adds a year onto his age.

The singer who left the country to seek better medication overseas has celebrated her disclosed how she almost lost her life while giving birth to him.

Hajjat Stecia Mayanja narrated that she birthed her son prematurely and the process was a life threatening experience where she almost breathed her last but thankfully, Allah gave them another shot at life.

Also Read: Stecia Mayanja travels to Canada for better medication

Based on the terrible moments she underwent while giving birth to her last born son, she celebrates Janah’s birthday so dearly.

In a sweet and heartwarming message, she expressed how she deeply loves and adores her son to the extent that whenever she talks about him, she gets emotional.

Alhamudulillah alhamudulillah alhamudulillah I can’t thank ya Allah enough for this beautiful day in my life. On this very day I gave birth to my handsome prince of Allah shabaz he was a premature we almost both lost our lives but alhamudulillah we didn’t. I love you so deeply that I even cry when I talk or think about you, Today is your birthday son am so sad that am not going to be there with you physically but I know that you know that am with you spiritually. Enjoy your day my last born. I PRAY TO ALLAH TO GIVE YOU EVERYTHING HE DESERVES FOR YOU in this life and in the life after, I pray for you JANAH FIRIDAUS Because your heart is so pour, very handsome and so kind. Happy birthday prince Hajjat Stecia Mayanja