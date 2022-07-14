You would think it is very easy for a celebrity of Irene Ntale’s status to find a man of her dreams but she is now searching for love on Twitter.
A not so old woman, beautiful, stylish, talented and considerably successful in her career, who wouldn’t want her?
Well, regardless of all the above attributes, Ntale is yet to find a man to put a ring on her finger.
At 33 years old, she is still single and has often showed her desperation in search for a man to call her own.
Her critics haven’t made it any easier especially on social media as they keep asking when she will settle, get married, and start a family.
A few of these questions seem to have gotten to her head and through Twitter, the former Swangz Avenue singer asks that the public suggests a man for her.
“Since you people want me married so bad and can’t let me breathe, suggest a suitable husband on these Twitter streets,” Ntale tweeted on Wednesday.
Her tweet obviously fetched mixed reaction from her followers some of whom mentioned a few public figures that they believe would best suit her.
Others, however, wondered how desperate she must be to start tweeting in that manner.
Since you people want me married so bad and can’t let me breathe, suggest a suitable husband on these Twitter streets😂 pic.twitter.com/tKYO3ceaAp— Miss Ntale (@Irenentale) July 13, 2022