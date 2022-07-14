You would think it is very easy for a celebrity of Irene Ntale’s status to find a man of her dreams but she is now searching for love on Twitter.

A not so old woman, beautiful, stylish, talented and considerably successful in her career, who wouldn’t want her?

Well, regardless of all the above attributes, Ntale is yet to find a man to put a ring on her finger.

At 33 years old, she is still single and has often showed her desperation in search for a man to call her own.

Her critics haven’t made it any easier especially on social media as they keep asking when she will settle, get married, and start a family.

A few of these questions seem to have gotten to her head and through Twitter, the former Swangz Avenue singer asks that the public suggests a man for her.

“Since you people want me married so bad and can’t let me breathe, suggest a suitable husband on these Twitter streets,” Ntale tweeted on Wednesday.

Her tweet obviously fetched mixed reaction from her followers some of whom mentioned a few public figures that they believe would best suit her.

Others, however, wondered how desperate she must be to start tweeting in that manner.