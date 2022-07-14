Last evening, singer Desire Luzinda and Levixone took the nation by surprise when they held a secretive traditional marital ceremony in Rubaga division.

The function was attended by a few invited guests and the public only got to know about very late in the evening.

A few artists escorted Levixone as he was being introduced to Desire Luzinda’s parents and among those was Ray G who acted as his best man.

Since the marital ceremony was too secretive, it left some critics with heavy hearts for having not been invited.

Renown media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku believes the marriage will collapse very soon.

When two people in love don’t follow the right paths to marriage like others and hold ceremonies in hiding, it is bound to end in tears. Kasuku