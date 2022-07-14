Nigerian singer Rema will be performing for the second time in Kampala, Uganda in October at Talent Africa’s Afropalooza festival.

Sensational singer Rema, real name Divine Ikubor, first performed in Kampala at the Ciroc Pop Night grand finale in December 2019.

He is set for a return to the Pearl of Africa in October for what has been termed “the biggest African festival” in October 2022.

Organised by Talent Africa Group, the first edition of Afropalooza is slated to happen from 7th to 9th October 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Formerly announced as the Pearl Of Africa Festival, Afropalooza joins the line of continental music festivals with a focus on showcasing Uganda to the world.

This year’s edition is aimed at celebrating Uganda’s 60 years of Independence and will bring together thousands of Ugandans and tourists from all over the world to Kampala.

An epic weekend of arts, culture, food, dance, music and entertainment is expected of the event which will also showcase several Ugandan entertainers including bands, artists, DJs, comedians, dance troupes and much more.

The festival will also feature top Ugandan acts in Maddox Sematimba, Cindy, Spice Diana, Navio, Lilian Mbabazi, The Mith, Ragga Dee, Beenie Gunter, Sandra Nansambu, DJ Zato, Janzi Band, among others.

According to TAG CEO Aly Allibhai, two more phases of the lineup including international and Uganda entertainers will be announced in the coming weeks leading to the festival.

Rema joins a host of other West African acts who have confirmed performances in Uganda in coming months, adding to a list of several others that have already showcased their art in the +256.