The late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s heir Andrew Jjengo has confirmed that he is indeed choking on huge debts as widely reported.

Jjengo explained that when his father passed on in 2020, he left most of his properties and businesses in huge debt.

He openly revealed that most of these outstanding debts attached to the Church and television station are yet to be cleared.

Apparently, a host of individuals have come out demanding for their money to be cleared. Some want the properties to be sold so that they can recover their money.

Andrew Jjengo explained that when he tried to explain to court his stand and how they could settle the debts amicably with the people who demand from the company, court told him how he has no rights to settle the debts.

He revealed that he was left with a lot of burdens to look after all his younger siblings and their mothers who are not cooperating, something making life even harder.