Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and his partner Susan Makula were among the invited guests at Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s Kwanjula ceremony.

On Wednesday, in a highly secretive traditional wedding ceremony, Levixone and Desire Luzinda made their relationship official.

Having reportedly dated for over five years in secret, the gospel singers decided to take a bold step in their relationship at the function.

The USA-based singer Desire Luzinda who returned to the country last week was seen wearing her happy face in a blurry video that went viral on Wednesday evening whilst in company of her man Levixone and Ray G.

Ray G, who gave Levixone the Best Man role at his 2021 wedding returned the favour at the function which had other few invited guests in attendance.

According to the photos that have made their way online today, renown city pastor Aloysious Bugingo was among the guests at the event.

Bugingo, clad in traditional attires, is seen standing next to his partner Susan Makula and another guest in one the photos.