Nigerian award winning artist Adekunle Gold has arrived in Kampala, Uganda ahead of the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Dome concert slated for Saturday.

Adekunle Gold, real name Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, arrived at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda at 8:30am together with his team.

He was welcomed by the waiting Club Pilsener crew which constituted of Joel Galla, the Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums.

Adekunle who seems rather excited to be in Uganda will be performing at the Club Dome tomorrow (Saturday 16th July 2022) at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Also Read: Tickets Prices for Club Dome released

The Club Dome happening for the 6th edition will also feature South Africa rapper Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known as Costa Titch.

Costa Titch arrived in the country on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to hold a pre-party later tonight at Club Illusion.

Top local stars including Vinka, Sheebah Karungi, John Blaq, Daddy Andre, Kataleya and Kandle, Slick Stuart and Roja, among others are also lined up to perform.

Tickets to the concert are on sale online via www.quicket.co.ug and at different physical outlets around town.