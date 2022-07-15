Da Hares singer David Lutalo has called upon the people in authority to rise in absolute condemnation of immoral acts.

The “Hellena” singer asked the people in power to act on those who record and circulate sex tapes online.

He reasoned that the act of circulating such content is unacceptable as it leaves the person whose video has been spread mentally tortured.

Also Read: David Lutalo elated as daughter Shantal Lutalo attains a prefectorial role

He asked those with power to bring such people to book and to have them punished for their indecent acts.

The Kwasa singer further explained how such indecent videos are not good for the young generations.