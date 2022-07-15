Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi who has lately dominated entertainment news for all the wrong reasons is admitted at Nakasero hospital as he battles Typhoid.

It is reported that the businessman has been battling the illness for some good days and it’s why he has not been appearing before media.

According to reports, Lwasa is said to have denied allegations of suffering from typhoid fever which is normally caused by poor hygiene, especially eating and drinking unclean things including a dirty ‘plate’.

Also Read: Angel Kwakunda won’t get a share of my property – Emmanuel Lwasa

When he was asked to speak about the allegations of battering his ex-lover Angel, he denied the rumors saying he did not set up men to beat her and chase her away from his home as it is alleged.

He currently receiving treatment and has shown great signs of improvement. We wish him a quick recovery.