A fortnight ago, we informed you about how Madder Records youngster rapper Muhammad Mukoza a.k.a Kapilipiti Omubaya and the Hypers Kids Africa dance crew got suspended from school.

The youngster rapper’s clique was reportedly suspended for two weeks over indiscipline and misconduct during a school assembly.

Apparently, Kapilipiti and his crew have returned to school having fully served their suspension and are ready to focus on their education.

Speaking in an interview, they narrated how they have been deeply missing school and their other friends.

Also Read: Rapper Kapilipiti suspended from school over indiscipline

They also expressed their worries about the lessons that they have missed in the period they have been home.

During the interview, Kapilipiti who sometimes prefers to call himself the “Ghetto Ambassador” was asked to share his opinion about singer Cindy Sanyu’s act of chasing fellow youngster Rema K from stage for performing late in the night.

He replied explaining that what Cindy did was bad and that he doesn’t support it. He rallied for support for young talents saying they should be let to perform till late.

He also stressed that personally he is no longer a child as he is now above 18-years-old.