Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has yet again been involved in an exchange of insults with her followers over a raunchy video she posted on her Instagram page.

On Thursday, Nwagi broadcasted a live video on her IG in which she called out a disapora-based blogger for writing falsehoods about her.

Nwagi claimed that the blogger’s reports of her being stranded in the UK were false and warned her fans against believing any of her claims.

Shortly after, the singer posted a video of herself twerking in a jacuzzi with nothing but red lingerie covering her body.

The video immediately received mixed reactions with several of her fans showering her with compliments.

Others, however, were not impressed by the extra skin that was showcased by the star and they left a few comments to express their disgust.

Little did they know that Nwagi is not the type to let any negative comment about her body slide and they had to find out the hard way.

The singer immediately combed through the comments, replying to all those that she found rather offensive.

This is not the first time Nwagi is having a verbal fight with her fans online.