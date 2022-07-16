Nigerian award winning artist Adekunle Gold, real name Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, has tipped Ugandan music lovers to support their own local artists and upcoming talents.

The 35-year-old Nigerian highlife singer and songwriter requested music lovers everywhere to start by supporting their own talents and artists as the only way their artists will reach great heights.

He added that they should also support African music at large to keep the continent at the top in terms of entertainment and developing talents, something he hinted on as a very important aspect of life while grooming talents.

Support African music, support your local artists. It is important to support your own local artists because it is the only way they can get to the top. You know, support Fik Fameica and others. Please support African music I thank you for the love you showed me by streaming my music. Am so grateful for that because I see how my songs perform here. Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold who most prefer to call AG Baby made the plea while addressing the media in a press conference at the International University of East Africa (IUEA).

Adekunle Gold arrived in Kampala, Uganda on Friday 15th July, ahead of the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Dome concert slated for Saturday (Today).