Saturday 16th July 2022 will live rent-free in many revelers’ minds following the masterclass of performances they witnessed at the Club Dome.

Organized for the 6th edition, everything about the build-up to the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Dome concert was signaling a big show and it lived up to the expectations.

On Friday, the tables going for Shs 3 million had been sold out. The Earlybird tickets too were no longer being sold.

Shs60k and Shs120k were the cover charges at the gate for the Ordinary and VIP classifications respectively.

The show got underway in the afternoon with the mind-blowing Club Dome experience which was situated at the extreme left end of the oval.

From the discounted Club Pilsener refreshments, music mixes, and dance challenges, the Dome gave good vibes to kickstart a memorable evening.

Oh, What A Night!

Performances on the main stage got underway at 7pm. Sheebah Karungi, Kataleya and Kandle, Vinka, John Blaq Vamos 256, Dance Mamweta, Ritah Dancehall, Laika, among others performed.

Deejays Slick Stuart, Roja, Alisha, Dash, and Kasbaby were also in place to compliment the hype from emcees Sheilah Gashumba, Sammy Wetala, Casmir, Zahara Totto, among others.

Costa Titch stepped on stage at exactly 10:37pm with his mega banger Big Flexa sending the crowds into wild ululations.

He performed till 10:55pm before taking it to the decks to mix some Amapiano hits for ten more minutes.

With his choreography, stage presence, and crowd engagement, the South African won over many hearts – outright Amapiano ambassador!

At 11:10pm, Adekunle Gold’s team stepped on stage to put up the live band set up. AG baby got on stage at 11:21pm dressed in a black armless jacket with “AG” written on the back, warm pink pants, and black shoes.

From AG Baby, Something Different, Pretty Girl, Orente, Damn Delilah, Sinner, Okay, Adekunle performed his hits songs as the revelers sang along, word by word.

The star looks, energy, vocals, Adekunle gave it all till 12:15am and showcased why he is one of the finest acts on the African continent.

Dome Life, Dope Life it was indeed – an experience to remember for a lifetime. Thank you Club Pilsener!