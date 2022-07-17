Former NBS TV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire is officially off the single’s radar after introducing the love of her life to her parents.

The former news anchor who is now the National Medical Store Public Relations Officer introduced the love of her life to her parents in a traditional marriage in Kiruhura, Kazo district on Friday.

Sheila Nduhukire introduced Mr. Derrick Kakonge as the man who she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

Also Read: From TV to National Medical Stores, Sheila Nduhukire moves on

The marital function was attended by Nduhukire’s close friends, relatives, former and current workmates.

In March 2022, Nduhukire and Derrick Kakonge, the CEO of Security Plus, held a traditional ceremony known as ‘Okugamba Obugenyi’.

The update concerning her secret traditional marriage was leaked by NTV’s news reporter Herbert Zziwa.

See more Attending Sheila Nduhukire's giveaway in Kiruhura District. #goodvibes pic.twitter.com/KKbMabKObA — Herbert ZziwaReports (@zziwaherbert) July 16, 2022

Congratulations Sheila Nduhukire!