Nansana-based Worship House Church leader Pastor Wilson Bugembe has promised to support city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black’s move to get prostitutes off the streets of Kampala.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe revealed that Bad Black approached him privately and shared resolutions to reform prostitutes with him.

He pledged that he will be financially helping Bad Black’s cause at every end of the month as she tries get prostitutes off the city streets.

First of all, Bad Black is my sister and on that matter, I want to stand with her on this cause of seeing prostitutes off the streets of Kampala. When God helps me, I want to financially support Bad Black’s cause every month. However small I will be sending, please accept my contribution. Pastor Bugembe

Pastor Wilson Bugembe explained that Bad Black’s idea is rightly befitting of her to take on since she has been a sex worker before.

He believes that Bad Black is the right person to take on the role of seeing prostitutes get off the streets having had firsthand experiences.