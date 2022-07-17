As promised, Club Pilsener delivered a show to remember at Saturday’s Club Dome concert that featured performances from Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold and South Africa’s Costa Titch.

Reportedly, Lugogo Cricket Oval was filled up with over 20k revelers who turned up for the return of the dome experience and to catch a glimpse of Adekunle and Costa Titch performing in the +256 for the very first time.

Sheebah Karungi, Kataleya and Kandle, John Blaq, Vinka, Vamos 256, Dance Mamweta, Ritah Dancehall, and Laika also represented for the local acts with remarkable performances.

Deejays Slick Stuart, Roja, Alisha, Dash, and Kasbaby were also in place to compliment the hype from emcees Sheilah Gashumba, Sammy Wetala, Casmir, Zahara Totto, among others.

See more It's hard picking one but this has been my performance of the night 🔥

@costatitchworld, you something else! 🙌🏻#ClubDome #AdekunleGoldUG #DomeLifeDopeLife pic.twitter.com/gO8P3sCIfQ — 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉 𝑹𝒖𝒃𝒚 (@IAmJoshRuby) July 16, 2022

Also Read: A Costa Titch Masterclass, Adekunle in GOLD: Club Dome Lives Up To The Billing

“It was an experience I will forever remember in my life. That was mad,” a reveler was overheard pointing out at the end of the show.

Don’t worry if you missed it, we got a few photos to show you: