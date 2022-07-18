Dax Vibez continues to showcase his artistry and acting skills in the new visuals of his song “Vibe Kyekyo”.

Even from the outside, it is clear to see that the Firebase music camp has fully returned to releasing new music as the year unfolds further.

Two weeks ago, Zex Bilangilangi dropped a new song with the Mbuzi Ganga dubbed “Inama”, on Saturday, Bobi Wine and Nubian Li dropped the visuals of their song “ Nteredde “, and now Dax Vibez has released new visuals too.

Dax Vibez’s new song “Vibe Kyekyo” is for people who just wanna have fun and enjoy life with all the good vibes.

This year, Dax Vibez plans to drop more tracks than he has managed in previous years as he feels more musically settled than ever before.

He kicked off the year with Misege (feat. Zex Bilangilangi) and the song has been doing well on the music charts.

The Vibe Rationz studio proprietor now adds yet another thrilling song dubbed “Vibe Kyekyo”, a smooth Urban Afrobeat song that you will definitely fall in love with.

The beats at the start of the song put you right where Dax Vibes wants you – in the mood – before he chips in with his trademark voice.

At this point, you’re already feeling the song as he shifts through the first verse which is easy to flow along with just as the chorus.

The audio was produced by Eli Arkhis and the vintage feel visuals were directed by Grate Make Films.