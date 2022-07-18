Geosteady has distanced himself from reports that he is back in a relationship with his baby mama Prima Kardashi. He maintains that he is single.

Last week, rumor had it of how singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady’s baby mama Prima Kardashi broke up with Henry Arinaitwe a.k.a Mr, Henrie.

Mr. Henrie, a presenter at Galaxy FM, had been dating with Prima since she bitterly broke up with Geosteady.

Following the rumors that Prima and Henrie had called it quits, several sources started revealing how Geosteady had made it back with his ex-lover.

The singer, however, denied the allegations. Over the weekend, Geosteady sent out a tweet maintaining that he is still single.

He wondered why people believe that he is happier now than he has been before and maintained that he doesn’t wish bad for anyone.

“And why is everyone thinking I’m more HAPPY of late than BEFORE?,” Geosteady tweeted.

“Guys I never wish negative for anyone I guess that was their fate ate nkyali Single nga bulijjo don’t pin me to no one,” he added.