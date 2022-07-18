NBS TV After5 TV presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats brags that he is a a member of the royal family in the Busoga kingdom.

The talent manager and events emcee opened up about being a royal in the Busoga kingdom saying his mother was birthed by the sister of Nadiope who passed on many years ago.

He further explained that as he grew up, they used to spend holidays at the Busoga Kingdom palace.

Kats narrated that he used chill with the current Kyabazinga of Busoga Wilberforce William Nadiope Gabula IV when he was still young.

Also Read: I wasn’t made by MC Kats, I was already a star – Caroline Marcah

MC Kats solidified his claims by telling the public and anyone with doubts to make proper research about him till they get proof of what he was saying.

The father of six also revealed that when he is making a phone call to the current Kyabazinga William Nadiope, he refers to him as “bro” since he saw him grow up to become the man he is.

He made the braggart statements while in an interview on Galaxy FM.