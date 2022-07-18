We are already past half of the year and we can ascertain that it has had a lot of ups and downs for Kings Love Entertainment boss King Saha.

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential hopeful King Saha, real name Mansur Ssemanda rewarded himself with a brand ride – a Mercedes Benz – to welcome the second half of the year.

The “Zaakayo” fame singer showed off the fruits of his hard work through a video clip on his socials while posing in his new car.

The brand new ride with registration plate UBM 921 A is must have cost him a hefty.

King Saha’s gesture of purchasing a new posh ride in these tough economic times has further made it clear that the singer is doing well off financially.

He shared the good news via his social media accounts thanking his fans for supporting and loving his music.

Welcome home baby. Thank you Allah, thank you King Saha fans King Saha

Congratulations King Saha on your brand new wheels!