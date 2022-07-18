In Tuff B’s new song titled “Onsuzayo”, he tells the tale of a one night stand that leads to a relationship.

Tuff B’s collaboration with Vivian Tendo “Hello” released four months ago has been receiving massive airplay.

He now adds yet another love song titled “Onsuzayo” which he says is a tale of a one night stand that leads to a romantic relationship.

Produced by Eli Arkhis, Onsuzayo is a love ballard on which Tuff B continues to showcase his vocal ability.

In the lyrics, the Dolphin Foundation singer praises his new catch, at one point even considering walking down the aisle with her.

The message in the song is what happens many times to party lovers and most of you will relate with it.

The limited use of characters and scenes provides the simplicity in the visuals shot by Allan Soja and the vixen will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

