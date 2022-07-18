Renowned Western Uganda radio presenter and singer Nyonyozi Shine Angella, publicly known as Shine Omukiga, is elated to have welcomed her first child.

The popular media personality gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Saturday 16th July 2022, experiencing joy that she had yearned for years.

The overjoyed Shine Omukiga took to her socials and revealed the name of her son, “Aine Christopher Junior”.

Among the people who took care of Shine Omukiga while at the hospital is her sister Anne Kansiime who made sure she had a safe delivery.

Shine gave birth at 6:40 pm and apparently, the baby and mother are healthy and doing well.

Behold our bundle of Joy; Aine Christopher Jnr. 16/07/2022 06:40pm Shine Omukiga

Upon sharing the good news, several of her fans and followers took to her comment section and congratulated her on becoming a mother.

Congratulations Shine Omukiga!