Over the weekend, singer Nina Kakunda alias Nina Roz turned 27 years old and celebrated her birthday by carrying out charity for the less privileged.

Early in the morning, she attended a church service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House Church in Nansana and thanked God for having seen her through most of her struggles and life challenges.

Later in the evening her close friends and a few relatives threw her a birthday bash that had a couple of renowned celebrities in attendance.

Acts like Lydia Jazmine, Halima Namakula, King Saha, Eddy Yawe, and many others were present. Some narrated how far they have come with Nina Roz.

Apart from sharing how they got to know her, most of them hailed her for being a very good lady, kind, and a person who keeps her word.