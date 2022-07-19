Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has distanced himself from spreading rumors alleging that he bitterly split with his manager Kama Ivien.

In August 2019, Kama Ivien and Pallaso agreed to work together with the former as the manager of the latter’s music business.

The TGM star announced the good news with his fans and revealed how excited he was to work with a proven manager that had contributed so much to the success of the likes of Fik Fameica, VIP Jemo, among others.

Pallaso has since been a reputable brand, releasing top hit songs throughout the lockdown period, winning numerous awards, and dominating the music charts.

At the start of this year, Pallaso unveiled plans to hold a two-day concert but the plans were later canceled due to a knee injury that the singer sustained.

Following the cancellation of the concert, rumors started spreading pointing at how Pallaso and Kama Ivien had split up.

In a recent interview, however, Pallaso trashed the rumors. He maintained that his working relationship with Kama is still fine.

He also urged his fans not to believe the rumors that are being spread because if anything of the sort happened, he would be in a better position to inform them about it.

“When we split (with Kama Ivien), I will mention it on my social media handles. Without communication from me, don’t believe the rumors,” Pallaso said.

Pallaso’s concert was postponed to other dates that are yet to be revealed to the public.