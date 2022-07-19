Singer Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik Ssali alias Paper Daddy has continued to attack Kings Love Entertainment boss Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha.

In a recent interview, Allan Hendrik Ssali went bare knuckles against King Saha saying the only challenge he is facing in his life is using drugs and being illiterate.

He went on to explain that if King Saha doesn’t stop attacking his dad, he will also not back off and he will use all the possible ways to show his discontent.

Also Read: Allan Hendrik avenges father in ‘Matayo’, a direct jab at King Saha (AUDIO)

The “Matayo” singer added that King Saha doesn’t even deserve to be mentioned in the same statement with Bebe Cool because they are of different generations.

He further challenged King Saha to speak good and fluent English for just two minutes and also display his academic qualifications to prove that he went to school and also deserving to be the next UMA president.

How can you compare Queen Saha to Bebe Cool. It is absolutely unacceptable. He doesn’t fit to be in the same sentence with Bebe. Since he attacked my dad, am also not going to back down on him. Put aside the music beef but intellectually, Saha didn’t go to school. If he went to school, he should show us his academic qualifications to confirm he deserves to be UMA leader. I challenge him to speak good and fluent English for two minutes. He can’t, I dare him! He can’t read and write. If he can’t read and write, how is he going write proposals for the association and represent us. I don’t think King Saha can write a formal document. I only want is him to back off my dad otherwise I will use the weapon he is using since I have everything that is required. You know, illiteracy and drugs are disturbing him. Paper Daddy