Singer Irene Kayemba maintains her consistent release of music projects this year with her brand new song dubbed Malaika.

Translated to English Malaika means “Angel”, used by Kayemba in this song to describe her special person.

Malaika is Irene Kayemba’s third project released this year after Oku (feat. Andru Frank), and Binyuma.

Widely known as popular singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine’s sister, Irene Kayemba looks forward to widening her fanbase.

This new song is a positive move in that direction as it expresses love situations that many people relate with.

Kayemba heaps her lover with praises thanking him for being a special person in her life, an answered prayer in her life.

She also promises to pamper him and jealously guard him from anyone who might want to sabotage their bond.

The song was produced by Nessim and the visuals are being worked on, set to drop soon. Listen to the audio here: